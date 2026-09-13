Advertisement

Man Vs Chimpanzee: MMA Fighter's Fight Plan Ends With Call To Protect Wildlife

But in his latest post, he made an appeal to people to help protect the habitat of these animals instead of watching a human and a chimpanzee fight.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Man Vs Chimpanzee: MMA Fighter's Fight Plan Ends With Call To Protect Wildlife
His post also showed that he made a donation to the Jane Goodall Institute to help animals.

MMA fighter Cole Johnson has sparked widespread attention online after announcing that he would take on a chimpanzee in a one-on-one fight. However, his latest Instagram post about the proposed fight has revealed a different message.

In his latest post, Johnson said that instead of watching a chimpanzee and a human kill each other, people should donate money to help save the habitat of these animals.

He also shared a screenshot of the Jane Goodall Institute's website, claiming that he had made a donation to the organisation. However, the amount was not disclosed in the screenshot.

Check Out The Post Here:

From Where It Started

Johnson first announced the fight on August 30. He also discussed it during an interview with entrepreneur Brendan Ruh. When Ruh asked him if he was going to fight the chimpanzee, Johnson replied, "Yes, sir."

He later explained that his original video was made as a joke and that although he believed he could defeat a chimpanzee, he never thought he would actually fight one. 

According to Johnson, people later contacted him with an offer of $500,000, which led him to accept the proposed fight. 

However, he said the person who made the offer did not follow through. Johnson said he later received another offer for even more money, but he could not disclose the amount. 

But now, he has appealed to people to help protect these animals habitat instead of watching a human and a chimpanzee fight.

Got a follow‑up question on this article? Go on

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
MMA Fighter Cole Johnson, Chimpanzee Fight, Jane Goodall Institute
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com