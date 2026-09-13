Man Vs Chimpanzee: MMA Fighter's Fight Plan Ends With Call To Protect Wildlife

MMA fighter Cole Johnson has sparked widespread attention online after announcing that he would take on a chimpanzee in a one-on-one fight. However, his latest Instagram post about the proposed fight has revealed a different message.

In his latest post, Johnson said that instead of watching a chimpanzee and a human kill each other, people should donate money to help save the habitat of these animals.

He also shared a screenshot of the Jane Goodall Institute's website, claiming that he had made a donation to the organisation. However, the amount was not disclosed in the screenshot.

Check Out The Post Here:

From Where It Started

Johnson first announced the fight on August 30. He also discussed it during an interview with entrepreneur Brendan Ruh. When Ruh asked him if he was going to fight the chimpanzee, Johnson replied, "Yes, sir."

He later explained that his original video was made as a joke and that although he believed he could defeat a chimpanzee, he never thought he would actually fight one.

According to Johnson, people later contacted him with an offer of $500,000, which led him to accept the proposed fight.

However, he said the person who made the offer did not follow through. Johnson said he later received another offer for even more money, but he could not disclose the amount.

But now, he has appealed to people to help protect these animals habitat instead of watching a human and a chimpanzee fight.