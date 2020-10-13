Dad And Daughter's Touching 'How It Started' Tweet Goes Viral

Ciaran Shannon with his daughter Niamh.

Is this the sweetest entry to the viral "How it started vs How it's going" trend? Twitter thinks so. An Irish father has gained global fame with a tweet showing his daughter at various stages of her academic life. Ciaran Shannon, from Belfast, shared three photos on Twitter as part of the trend.

The pictures - all taken at the same spot on the same street over two decades - show him posing with his daughter Niamh. According to I-News, the first pic is from Niamh's first day at primary school in September 1999, the second is from her last day at secondary school in May 2013, and the last one shows Niamh in her graduation gown in 2018.

The pics were all taken by Niamh's mother, Brenda, outside their home in Belfast. They show the father and daughter holding hands and smiling at the camera.

How it started. How it's going pic.twitter.com/wm64ywTmmk — Ciarán Ó'Seanáin (@CiaranNB) October 10, 2020

The pics, shared three days ago, have garnered over 9.4 lakh 'likes' and 81,000 retweets on the microblogging platform. Many deemed the post too nice and wholesome to be on Twitter.

"How lovely. This made me smile so wide. Thank you," wrote one person in the comments section.

"Oh this is so lovely it made me cry! My dad was so unbelievably proud when I graduated and I sense you have the same pride for your lovely daughter," another wrote.

Mr Shannon told the BBC that he was "flabbergasted" by the reaction to the pics.

"The good thing is that now nearly a million people know how proud I am of my daughter," he said.

"I've just been watching the numbers go up and up," said Mr Shannon. "It's like watching the electric meter when the tumble dryer is on."