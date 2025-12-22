Gujarat Girl Drugs Father, Watches Lover Kill Him For Opposing Relationship

A 17-year-old girl allegedly drugged her father and watched her lover stab him to death for opposing their relationship in Gujarat's Vadodara. The incident took place last week, with the police arresting the two accused and sending the girl to a child protection home.

What initially appeared to be a mysterious murder to the cops turned out to be an orchestrated crime by the victim's own daughter.

According to the police, the victim, identified as Shana Chavda, had opposed his daughter's relationship with Ranjeet Gajendrabhai Vaghela (24). The two had eloped in July, following which the girl's father filed a case against Ranjeet - who was arrested under the (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, but was later released on bail in August.

Since then, the couple had a sinister plan: to put him in a deep sleep and "end the obstacle".

The girl had tried to drug her parents on December 16, but failed. On the night of December 18, she mixed sleeping pills in their food. Once her father had slipped into an unconscious state, Ranjeet and his friend, Bhavya Maheshbhai Vasava (23), entered his room and stabbed him multiple times.

The girl watched her father get murdered through a window, waiting for confirmation that her "obstacle" had been removed, officials said.

"His daughter had been planning the murder for the last three months. This is a love affair, which her father was against. He had kept his daughter and his wife in one room at night. He used to lock them from outside after tying them up and kept the key with him," Sushil Agarwal, Vadodara district police chief, said.

Ranjeet used to work in a 'papad' factory. He and his friend have been arrested, while the girl was sent to a child protection home.

The police are searching for the weapons used in the crime, officials said.

(With inputs from Mahendra Prasad)