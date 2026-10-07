'Crore-Worth Flats, Empty Gardens': Mumbai Woman's Monday-Night Reality Check For Homebuyers

Buying a home is a major life milestone, but it often locks up capital and concentrates risk in one asset that is not very liquid. Homebuyers are then forced to spend a major part of their earnings for the next 20-30 years paying back the loan, essentially sacrificing their youth. This dichotomy was recently highlighted by a Mumbai woman, who decided to take a stroll in her luxury society on a Monday night.

In an Instagram video titled, "One advice to all youngsters," the user named Ruchi Dubey showed her high-rise society's deserted areas. Despite paying a fortune to buy a place they could call home, none of the homeowners were able to enjoy the amenities available to them due to it being a workday. Dubey highlighted that the garden was empty and she could not spot a single human being.

“It's a very big society. And, you know, flats here cost crores. The rents are also completely in lakhs here. But, you know, one thing I have noticed is that today is Monday night, and no one is here. Like, the entire garden is empty, all the lights in the society are off, and there's not a single person in the parking lot because tomorrow is Tuesday,” Dubey can be heard saying in the clip.

“So, I want to say one thing: the person who bought this house doesn't even have time to enjoy the amenities here. All the time, they are just doing a job. Who is able to enjoy this quiet night, this view, walking around, etc.? Only those who don't have any responsibilities,” she said.

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Dubey advised those looking to buy a home to think carefully before taking the plunge, as it was a lifelong commitment and could lead to regrets later in life.

“Most of the youth take home loans at a very young age, and then they spend their whole lives paying off the loan, and they are never able to enjoy that thing. So, make sure that if you ever feel like buying something, a house or whatever, or making any financial decisions, think carefully before buying so that you don't have to regret anything later,” Dubey said.