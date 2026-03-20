Chinese Woman Raised In Netherlands Reunites With Birth Family After 28 Years

After 28 years, a Chinese woman raised in the Netherlands has finally been reunited with her biological parents in China. 28-year-old Hong Yangli's grandfather, driven by a preference for a male heir, abandoned her as an infant. Her mother, Yang Xiaoying, revealed that just a day after the birth, her father-in-law offered to take the baby home to care for her, but instead, he left the newborn in a public toilet in a neighbouring village. It was the last time the mother would see her daughter for nearly three decades.

Just two days old, Hong was found crying in the toilet by a local and taken to a welfare home. The grandfather had left Hong with 120 yuan (US$18), a bag of milk powder and a note bearing her date of birth, according to a report in the South China Morning Post.

A year later, she was adopted by a Dutch couple and subsequently taken to the Netherlands, where she has lived and grown up ever since, securing a PhD in the process. Despite having a lovely family, Hong longed to know her biological parents. In December 2024, she submitted her blood sample to a DNA database for missing children with the help of Chinese volunteers.

After multiple checks, Hong's biological parents' identities were confirmed in July 2025, allowing the separated family to reconnect. On March 14, Hong arrived in China, where an emotional reunion took place. despite not speaking any Chinese, Hong was moved to tears as volunteers helped her with translation throughout her journey home.

"My daughter is back," said Yang while Hong's father, Xu Lihong, presented her with a gold bracelet and a jade pendant.

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Hong's birth parents are now planning to visit her adoptive parents in the Netherlands later in the year. Meanwhile, her Dutch adoptive parents have not publicly commented on the case.

"We are grateful to them for raising such a wonderful daughter," said Xu, adding that he would respect Hong's future decision regarding settling in China.

Yang stated that she grew to despise her father-in-law after he snatched her baby and refused to tell her his whereabouts. Meanwhile, Xu said he never challenged his father nor reported the case to the police due to his loyalty to the elders.