Dog Rescued As Pup Becomes Kitten Foster Hero. Read The Viral Story

Raylan the dog's relationship with the kittens is very adorable.

Dogs are renowned for their unwavering loyalty to their owners, forging strong bonds not only with humans but also with animals in their environment. Their capacity for devotion and their readiness to provide protection and solace to their loved ones are well-documented traits.

A heartwarming story has gone viral on the internet, recounting the tale of a dog rescued by a woman a decade ago, just two days before he was scheduled to be euthanized. Since that fateful rescue, this dog has been playing a crucial role in her mission to foster kittens.

According to the social media post, the dog's name is Raylan. He has helped raise more than 150 foster kittens. He was once in need of a home himself. Ten years ago, he was at a shelter, and just two days before he was set to be euthanized, he was adopted by a woman named Laura. Laura frequently fosters litters of kittens, and Raylan kind of just assumed he was responsible for them. She told us he wasn't trained but quickly learned how to do everything.

"He carries them around; he licks them clean. He treats them like they're his own."

The post further mentioned that Raylan's relationships with the kittens are adorable, yes, but they also serve a few important purposes. He's giving them the comfort of a consistent parental figure; he's helping them socialize; and he's expanding their adoption resumes to be suitable for homes that already have dogs.