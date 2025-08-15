Which Country Has The Most Dogs? See The World's Top 10 List

India, with an estimated 1.53 crore stray dogs, is addressing a significant canine population issue. The Supreme Court recently mandated relocating street dogs in Delhi-NCR to shelters, and the government aims to sterilise and vaccinate 70% of the country's stray dogs within the next year. This initiative seeks to both protect people and manage the growing dog population.

Globally, the issue of dog populations varies. While some reports indicate that India has the fastest-growing dog population, countries like the United States, Brazil, and China are often cited as having the largest overall dog populations, including both pets and strays. Understanding these global figures provides a broader context for the challenges faced in India and the world.

According to WorldAtlas and government data, several countries have significant dog populations, both as pets and strays.

Here's the ranking of the top 10 countries with the most dogs, starting from number 10.

10. Romania

Romania has around 4.1 million dogs. The stray dog population surged in the 1980s when many residents moved from villages to cities, abandoning pets. While mass culling was once practised, it drew criticism from animal rights groups.

9. France

France is home to 7.4 million dogs. Every dog must have a microchip for identification, and vaccination rules are strict, keeping rabies cases very low. However, millions are abandoned annually despite these measures.

8. Argentina

Argentina has approximately 9.2 million dogs. Pet ownership is rising, even in apartments. Government-led vaccination and sterilisation programmes aim to manage their numbers and safety.

7. Philippines

With 11.6 million dogs, the Philippines has battled rabies-related deaths. The government shifted from culling to humane vaccination and sterilisation to control the stray population.

6. Japan

Japan has around 12 million dogs. Many residents adopt pets instead of having children, and dogs are treated as family. The pet industry is valued at $10 billion.

5. Russia

Russia counts about 15 million dogs, including famous "metro dogs" that navigate public transport. Stray numbers are growing, with citizens and officials providing care.

4. India

India has 15.3 million stray dogs. The government plans to vaccinate and sterilise 70% within a year to control numbers and reduce public risk.

3. China

China has 27.4 million dogs, with pet ownership growing rapidly. Once restricted in cities like Beijing, dog ownership is now more accepted, boosting the pet market.

2. Brazil

Brazil hosts 35.7 million dogs, with nearly half of households owning one. Government programmes ensure vaccination and pet safety.

1. United States

The US tops the list with 75.8 million dogs. Dog parks, grooming services, and strict animal welfare laws are widespread, with strong action taken against cruelty.