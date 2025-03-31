Chinese Woman Lives In Office Toilet, Pays Rs 588 Monthly To Avoid Steep Apartment Rents

A young Chinese woman has gone viral for her odd lifestyle choice, triggered by the rising cost of living crisis. The woman, identified as 18-year-old Yang, hailing from a rural family in Hunan province of China has chosen to live in a bathroom at her workplace, paying Rs 588 (50 yuan) as rent because she cannot afford living in an apartment.

According to a report in the South China Morning Post, Ms Yang works in a furniture store in Zhuzhou where she earns a monthly salary of Rs 31,776 (2,700 yuan) which is far lower than the city's average of Rs 88,266 (7,500 yuan).

With local rents ranging from Rs 9,415 (800 yuan) to Rs 21,184 (1,800 yuan), Ms Yang could not afford to pay for other basic amenities. Stuck in a difficult situation, she approached her boss and struck a deal to live in the office toilet, measuring six square meters, for just Rs 588 a month.

She routinely chronicles her life living in the bathroom on Chinese social media platform, Douyin, where she has 16,000 followers.

Her routine includes washing clothes in the bathroom and drying them on the rooftop. She ensures the space remains clean. During store hours, she packs up her things to allow customers and employees to use the restroom.

Also Read | 'Living Nostradamus' Warns WWIII Nearing With Hybrid Warfare Chaos In Chilling Prediction

Social media reacts

As the post went viral, social media users showed empathy towards Ms Yang with many commending her for making the best out of the tiring situation she was in.

"Not for me to be criticising someone trying their best. I wish the young lady well," said one user while another added: "Making the best of her circumstances, very commendable."

A third commented: "This makes me sad. There should be more equity in the world for people willing to work hard. All the while many who refuse to work get fully funded lifestyles."

Despite the trying situation, Ms Yang says she's happy with her work bathroom lifestyle and hopes to save enough money to one day buy a home or car for herself.