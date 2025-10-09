Video: Cars Stuck For Miles As China Highway Sees Massive Jam

China's largest toll station in Anhui Province saw a huge traffic jam as millions of travellers returned home on Monday, October 6, after concluding the 8-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. Videos of vehicles lining up in the Wuzhuang toll station have since gone viral on social media.

Viral videos show the Wuzhuang toll station, which has 36 lanes, lit bright with red tail lights as scores of cars lined up one after the other in attempts to pass the toll gates. The toll station expected over 120,000 vehicles on the final day.

Drone footage shows several vehicles moving in multiple lanes to pass through the toll gates and eventually forming a four-lane queue.

In China, traffic caused by people returning home after the holiday was captured.



The Mid-Autumn festival is important for family gatherings in China and coincided with the National Day holiday this year. This resulted in the break extending beyond normal duration, running from October 1 to 8.

Around 888 million trips were made during this year's holiday, while 765 million trips were made during a seven-day holiday last year, said the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

The massive traffic jam in the Wuzhuang toll station reminded many drivers of the Chinese New Year rush.

Similar instances of massive traffic jams in China have been reported before, the most famous being the 12-Day jam in 2010. Life came to a standstill for travellers on August 14, 2010, due to a massive traffic jam spanning over 100 kilometres on the Beijing-Tibet Expressway. With several trucks breaking down in between, thousands of vehicles and travellers were stuck for 12 days on the highway.