Wedding Prank Involving Bridesmaids Taped To Bike, Forced To Kiss Men Sparks Outrage In China

A shocking incident happened in China's Shaanxi province, where two bridesmaids were restrained and forced into uncomfortable, non-consensual kisses with strangers, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. As per the report, a viral video showed the bridesmaids taped to an electric bike and forced to kiss strangers.

The incident led to widespread outrage on Chinese social media platforms over vulgar marriage traditions that were labelled as sexual harassment by some users.

The video, which is from September, showed several men taping the women to an electric bike. One man was holding their head down while another kissed them.

The person who captured the video noted that it lasted several minutes. The men were the groomsmen, and they didn't know the bridesmaids.

In the video, one woman looked distressed, and another was blushing in embarrassment.

As per the local officials, the incident was part of a wedding prank tradition, "hun nao", popular in some rural Chinese areas. But the social media users have slammed the men for demeaning the women.

As quoted, one user wrote, "The two women looked sad, nearly in tears. This is clear sexual harassment."

"The onlookers were both indifferent and ignorant, encouraging a crime," another wrote.

Video Of Bride Taped To Pole In Wedding

In 2024, a similar incident was reported when a bride in her wedding dress was seen taped to a pole by a group of men, believed to be the childhood friends of the groom.