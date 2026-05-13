Chinese School Makes 'Rebellious' Teens Carry Baby Dolls To Learn Parenting Struggles

A special education school in eastern China has sparked debate online after introducing an unusual teaching method that requires students to carry baby dolls throughout the day to help them understand the struggles faced by parents, according to the South China Morning Post.

According to local reports, Yuanzhong Special Education School in Xuzhou accepts teenagers who are considered difficult to manage. The school mainly targets students showing rebellious behaviour, poor interest in studies, online gaming addiction, anger issues and early romantic relationships.

Videos shared on Chinese social media showed students carrying dolls on their backs during classes and holding them while eating lunch. Teachers reportedly told students they must care for the dolls like real babies for an entire week, including managing their sleeping and daily routines, as per the SCMP.

In another viral video, students were seen squatting and walking while supporting the dolls, each weighing around 2.5kg, to experience the physical effort parents go through while raising children.

"My legs felt numb after walking for 1 km this way. Now I understand the hardships my parents endure," commented an unnamed student featured in the report.

The school's principal, identified only by the surname Du, defended the programme. He said the school wanted students to learn gratitude and better appreciate their parents through practical experiences.

Some parents praised the idea online. One mother claimed her son developed greater respect for her after taking part in the exercise.

However, the method also drew criticism. Some social media users joked that the dolls were unrealistic because they did not cry or need constant attention like real babies. Others argued the experience could discourage teenagers from becoming parents in the future.

Youth correction schools in China have often faced scrutiny over reports of harsh treatment and military-style discipline. Many of these institutions reportedly charge families between 8,000 and 20,000 yuan per month.