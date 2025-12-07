China's Schools Switch To Techno Tracks For Morning Exercises, Videos Go Viral

Schools across China are replacing their traditional slow-paced morning exercise music with high-energy techno tracks, a shift that has quickly turned into a social-media trend. The change, introduced in several provinces over the past few weeks, aims to make the mandatory daily workouts more engaging and help students stay alert before classes begin.

Short clips circulating on Instagram and other platforms since mid-November show entire classrooms performing tightly coordinated calisthenics to fast BPM electronic beats.



The routines, which blend standard school exercises with sharp, rhythmic movements, have drawn attention for their striking resemblance to rave-style choreography.

The upbeat soundtracks are helping students maintain better coordination and enthusiasm during the morning sessions. Many schools have already adopted the new format, noting that the faster tempo keeps students focused and energised.

The viral videos highlight how electronic dance culture is finding its way into spaces, including school corridors and playgrounds. What was once a routine physical drill has become a lively daily ritual.

As more clips continue to surface, China's techno-powered workouts are quickly becoming one of the most talked-about education trends of the season.