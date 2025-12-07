Advertisement

China's Schools Switch To Techno Tracks For Morning Exercises, Videos Go Viral

The upbeat soundtracks are helping students maintain better coordination and enthusiasm during the morning sessions. Many schools have already adopted the new format, noting that the faster tempo keeps students focused and energised.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
China's Schools Switch To Techno Tracks For Morning Exercises, Videos Go Viral
As clips go viral, Chinas techno-powered workouts are becoming a top education trend.

Schools across China are replacing their traditional slow-paced morning exercise music with high-energy techno tracks, a shift that has quickly turned into a social-media trend. The change, introduced in several provinces over the past few weeks, aims to make the mandatory daily workouts more engaging and help students stay alert before classes begin.

Short clips circulating on Instagram and other platforms since mid-November show entire classrooms performing tightly coordinated calisthenics to fast BPM electronic beats. 
 

The routines, which blend standard school exercises with sharp, rhythmic movements, have drawn attention for their striking resemblance to rave-style choreography.

The upbeat soundtracks are helping students maintain better coordination and enthusiasm during the morning sessions. Many schools have already adopted the new format, noting that the faster tempo keeps students focused and energised.

The viral videos highlight how electronic dance culture is finding its way into spaces, including school corridors and playgrounds. What was once a routine physical drill has become a lively daily ritual.

As more clips continue to surface, China's techno-powered workouts are quickly becoming one of the most talked-about education trends of the season.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
China Schools Techno Tracks, China Schools New Trends, China Schools Morning Exercises
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com