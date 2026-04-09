These Hyper-Realistic Dolls Look Like Real Babies: Breaking Down Reasons Behind The Craze

Hyper-realistic dolls that look and feel almost identical to real babies are experiencing a boom worldwide. Known as "reborn dolls," these meticulously crafted creations have sparked fascination, debate, and, at times, confusion about why so many adults, particularly women, are embracing them. These dolls, which often cost thousands of dollars, are created with intricate detail, including hand-rooted hair, hand-painted skin tones, and weighted bodies to mimic the feel of a real infant, CNN reported.

What makes these dolls particularly compelling is their uncanny realism. From soft skin textures to subtle facial expressions, every detail is designed to replicate the experience of holding a newborn. Many owners, especially women, use these dolls to cope with grief, infertility, anxiety, or depression as the physical sensation of holding them can trigger a calming response.

Roots of this trend

The reborn doll movement traces its roots back to the late 20th century in the United States, where doll artists began transforming standard vinyl dolls into lifelike representations of babies. Using techniques such as hand-painting veins, adding fine mohair for hair, and weighting the dolls to mimic the feel of a real infant, these artists elevated doll-making into a highly specialised craft. Over time, what started as an artistic hobby evolved into a full-fledged subculture.

Today, reborn dolls are bought and cherished by collectors, hobbyists, and individuals seeking emotional comfort. Prices can range from a few hundred to several thousand dollars, depending on the level of detail and craftsmanship. Online communities, especially on platforms like Instagram and YouTube, have played a crucial role in popularising the trend. Videos of doll "unboxings," nursery setups, and even simulated caregiving routines attract millions of views, further fueling curiosity and participation.

Reasons for the global surge include:

Therapeutic Support: Many users, often called "reborn mothers," use the dolls to manage anxiety, depression, and PTSD, as caring for them (rocking, changing) provides a grounding, calming experience.

Many users, often called "reborn mothers," use the dolls to manage anxiety, depression, and PTSD, as caring for them (rocking, changing) provides a grounding, calming experience. Grief and Loss Counseling: Reborns are frequently used to help cope with the loss of a child, miscarriage, or infertility, providing a physical, comforting presence that offers an outlet for grief.

Reborns are frequently used to help cope with the loss of a child, miscarriage, or infertility, providing a physical, comforting presence that offers an outlet for grief. Mental Health Support: The dolls are used to reduce anxiety, stress, and symptoms of PTSD through the grounding act of caring for them. The dolls also offer companionship for individuals experiencing isolation, filling a void with a comforting, familiar presence.

The dolls are used to reduce anxiety, stress, and symptoms of PTSD through the grounding act of caring for them. The dolls also offer companionship for individuals experiencing isolation, filling a void with a comforting, familiar presence. Dementia Care: They are utilised in care facilities to provide Alzheimer's patients with comfort and a sense of purpose.

They are utilised in care facilities to provide Alzheimer's patients with comfort and a sense of purpose. Artistic Appeal: The dolls are a niche, collectible art form. Advancements in artistry allow creators to produce dolls that feel and look almost exactly like real newborns, which increases their appeal to collectors.

The phenomenon has also drawn criticism and raised questions about societal implications. Many argue that treating dolls as real babies can blur emotional boundaries or signal deeper psychological concerns. Others on the internet even called them "creepy."

Experts, on the other hand, often emphasise that for most people, the hobby is harmless and can even provide emotional benefits when practiced in moderation.