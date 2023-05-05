Chinese Man Travels 2,000 Km To Big Buddha, Prays For Money And Girlfriend. This Happened Next

The internet loved the outrageous prayer style. (Representational Image)

A Chinese man travelled 2,000 kilometres to the Leshan Giant Buddha to make sure all his wishes come true. A video which is going viral on Chinese social media shows a man holding a big Airpod-shaped speaker blasting out his prayers in front of a giant Buddha statue.

South China Morning Post reported that a video from April 25 shows a man, surnamed Zhang holding a speaker beside the ear of the 71-metre-tall Leshan Giant Buddha and raising the volume on his phone so that the deity could hear him and his wishes loud and clear.

"Do you know, giant Buddha, I'm 27 years old and I don't have a car, a house or a girlfriend," Mr Zhang shouted.

He then made his wish: "Firstly, I want to be rich. I don't need much. 10 million yuan (Rs 11.81 crore) is enough. Most importantly, I want a girlfriend, who is just a little bit pretty, tender and loves me rather than my 10 million!"

Mr Zhang revealed that following a run of bad luck as a result of "mercury retrograde", he decided to spend 12 hours during the weekend travelling from China's eastern Zhejiang province to southwestern Sichuan, to the Big Buddha.

According to SCMP, a mercury retrograde is an astrological phenomenon that occurs three to four times a year and is an optical illusion involving the realignment of planet Mercury on which many blame their woes.

The man shared that he bought the speaker on an e-commerce website because he thought it was "a good match with the Buddha".

The internet loved the outrageous prayer style.

A user commented, "Between relying on others and relying on himself, he chose to rely on the Buddha."

"Bringing an earphone designed for the Buddha - has nei juan finally spread to god worshipping?" another joked.

"Is it possible that since you placed the earphone to the wrong ear of the Buddha, he didn't hear your wishes?" a third user wrote.