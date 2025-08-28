Chinese Man Sedates Woman, Steals Her Blood For His 'Stress Relief'

A Chinese man, identified by the surname Li, has been sentenced to two years in prison for breaking into a woman's home, sedating her, and drawing her blood, an act he claimed was for "stress relief", according to South China Morning Post. The incident, which occurred on January 1, 2024, in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province, has caused a stir online and prompted safety concerns among residents.

The victim, a woman named Yu, was asleep in her bedroom when Li entered her home by simply pushing the door open. He then used a cloth soaked in anesthetics to render her unconscious before drawing blood from her arm. The crime was interrupted when Yu's husband unexpectedly returned home, striking Li with a kettle and causing him to flee. Upon regaining consciousness, Yu discovered a tourniquet and a needle mark on her arm, as per SCMP.

Forensic analysis confirmed the presence of anesthetics on the cloth Li left behind. During his trial, Li claimed his actions were solely to relieve stress. Following the incident, local residents, including a neighbor surnamed Xu, reported an increase in the installation of home surveillance cameras.

According to SCMP, in court, Li claimed his actions were intended to relieve his stress.

"I just enjoy sneaking into other people's homes. It gives me a thrill that helps relieve my pressure," he said.

According to court documents, Li has previous convictions for theft, rape and unlawful entry. He has also received administrative detention for invasion of privacy.

Li was found guilty of unlawful intrusion into a residence. The case, reported by Red Star News, sparked outrage online.

One person said: "This is really terrifying. Where did he get the anaesthetic? How did he even get into the place? The more you think about his crime, the more horrifying it becomes."

While another wrote: "His actions were clearly premeditated. How is that not considered intentional harm? Did the victim suffer no physical or psychological trauma? Was his behaviour not malicious enough?

"This man also has a criminal history of theft and rape; were these all taken into account before sentencing him to just two years? No wonder he had so many opportunities to reoffend. I am speechless."