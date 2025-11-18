Struggling In The Cold: Chinese Girls Search For Food Touches Hearts Nationwide

A recent incident in China has drawn widespread attention after a young girl was seen searching for food on a cold day, dressed in slippers without socks and a shabby down jacket. The heart-breaking scene has brought serious focus onto the difficult living conditions of her family and the challenges she faces as a child, reported South China Morning Post.

The incident occurred on a suburban street in Xi'an City's Weiyang District. The girl, about seven to eight years old, was seen wearing old clothes and slippers without socks, despite the outside temaperature being around 10 degrees Celsius. Her nose was running in the cold, clearly indicating her difficult circumstances.

The girl stated that she doesn't go to school. She said her mother died of terminal lung cancer and her father doesn't care for her. While searching for food, she also said she wanted toys but didn't have the money to buy them.

In light of this situation, the local Civil Affairs Bureau launched an investigation into the girl's family and their circumstances. An official stated that the girl's father doesn't have a stable job and can't afford his children's education-whether primary school or kindergarten.

The girl, named Yueyue, lives with her older brother and four-year-old younger sister. The elder brother is the son of Yueyue's father and his first wife, who has since passed away. Yueyue and her younger sister were born to the second wife.

The three children are currently being cared for by the elder brother's grandfather. According to the official, this grandfather is not a blood relative of Yueyue and her sister, further complicating the situation of their care.

Officials stated that Yueyue was sent to primary school a few months ago, but she ran away and never returned. Efforts are underway to enrol her in school. The process of enrolling her family in a government welfare program for poor families is also underway.

This case highlights the challenges faced by families living in difficult circumstances and why ongoing support is crucial for the safety, education, and well-being of children.