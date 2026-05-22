China University Teacher Slams Student Over Request For Benches In Smoking Area

The student, from the university in northwestern Shaanxi province, submitted the complaint through the school's internal feedback channel, reported the South China Morning Post. According to the complaint, the smoking area did not have enough benches, making smoking too "exhausting". The student asked the university to provide more seating in the area.

Teacher Rejects Request

In response, a university teacher issued a lengthy letter explaining that the smoking area was intentionally designed without benches.

The teacher said that the smoking area was not meant to be a place for rest. The letter explained that the spaces were created to provide a transition area for people who temporarily could not quit smoking, while also helping reduce the impact of second-hand smoke on others.

The response further criticised the student's request, asking whether the complainant had considered how tiring it was for other people to endure second-hand smoke.

The teacher also said that the real reason behind the discomfort was not the lack of benches, but dependence on cigarettes. The letter added that if the student felt tired, they should smoke less, and if they wanted comfort, they could instead go to the library, classroom or playground.

At the end of the letter, the teacher also offered support and assistance to students who wanted to quit smoking.