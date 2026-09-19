Childhood Friends Reunite At School After Decades, Relive Old Memories

Some friendships stay special even after many years, and one group of childhood friends showed just how strong those memories can be. Nearly five decades after leaving school, a group of friends returned to their old school dressed like students and recreated some of the fun moments from their childhood.

Instagram user Rakesh Nagar shared a video showing the reunion of his friends from the 1976 batch at the same school where they had spent their childhood.

In the video, the group arrived at the school wearing formal shirts and trousers that looked like their old school uniforms. They also carried backpacks and wore water bottles around their necks, making them look like students ready to attend class.

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As soon as they entered the school gates, the friends appeared excited to be back. They smiled, laughed and enjoyed being together at the place where they had once spent their school days.

The friends also recreated some of the games and activities they remembered from childhood.

Social Media Reaction

The post got several reactions online.

One user commented, "Memorable Moments."

Another user noted, "Brought tears to my eyes."

"Just wow, you all have made it," added a third user.