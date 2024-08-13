Video: Former Students Get Beaten With Cane By Principal To Relive Memories

The video has accumulated more than 366,000 views and over 4,000 likes.

In a bid to relive memories, a group of former students of a school decided to celebrate their reunion in a rather unconventional manner: by getting caned by their former principal. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), user Krishna shared a short clip documenting the school reunion where a man, presumably the school principal, is seen caning his former students. The students, who are now professionals - teachers, advocates and police officials - wore white shirts and pants, and appeared in front of their principal one by one. The principal, thereafter, beat all the students with a cane in a moment that evoked memories of their "great school life".

"Here's a strange reunion of old students of a school.! There are collectors, police officers, doctors, advocates, principals, teachers, businessmen and owners of schools ! All of them have a desire.... The Principal should beat them with his cane to help them recollect their great school life...... Why because.. they believe that they reached greater heights in their life as a result of the "cane blessing " they got at the hands of the Principal," the X user wrote while sharing the video.

Here's a strange reunion of old students of a school.! There are collectors, police officers, doctors, advocates, principals, teachers, businessmen and owners of schools ! All of them have a desire.... The Principal should beat them with his cane to help them recollect their… pic.twitter.com/r0mkCaLkav — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) August 13, 2024

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 366,000 views and over 4,000 likes. In the comments section, it garnered mixed reactions.

Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, "This is lovely.. such an endearing sight. Good old days ka schooling". "Cute and dumb at the same time," said another.

"This lighthearted anecdote highlights d significant impact that educators cn have on their students' lives. D Principal's disciplinary methods, although unconventional,seem 2 hv left alasting impression on these individuals,who now attribute their success to those experiences," expressed a third.

"The principal priest appeared to be thoroughly relishing the moment, perhaps he could have shown a bit more mercy and gentleness towards those venerable behinds. Nevertheless, as long as everyone is in good spirits and finding humor in it, so be it!" commented another.

However, one user wrote, "How is this even funny ? I recall being hit on the knuckles with a metal scale , when I was 8 years old . It was scary and painful . When a teacher threw a duster on my 4 year old for talking , I went to school and did a Tandav !Nobody gets to hit kids".

"If teacher does something like this today to kids they will be suspended," commented one user.