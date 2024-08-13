Indian YouTuber Gets Mercedes As 'Regular Uber' In US, Internet Compares It To Cabs In Bengaluru

The YouTuber got the Mercedes Uber for $13 (Rs 1,091).

An Indian YouTuber, who is visiting Lost Angeles, US recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a photo of a Mercedes cab he was allotted when he made a booking on Uber. Ishan Sharma, a 22-year-old YouTuber living in Bengaluru, shared a photo of a Mercedes Benz A-class which was parked by the side of a wide road. In the caption, he wrote that he booked a "regular Uber" in Los Angeles and was allotted the luxury vehicle with a woman driver.

"Booked a regular Uber. A Mercedes pulls up! Only in Los Angeles," Mr Sharma wrote while sharing the pic of the car and a screenshot of the Uber app. Going by the photo displayed on Mr Sharma's app, the cab driver was a woman with a rating of 4.91. "Got her to listen to Punjabi music," he said, adding that he got the Mercedes Uber for $13 (Rs 1,091).

Take a look below:

Got her to listen to Punjabi music😄 pic.twitter.com/zulxCge1Mv — Ishan Sharma (@Ishansharma7390) August 10, 2024

Mr Sharma shared the post just a few days back. Since then, it has accumulated more than 197,000 views and several reactions. In the comments section, Indian users shared their similar experiences of getting luxury cabs in countries like the UAE and Austria.

"Not only in LA, in most of the European cities you get Mercedes," shared one user. "Come to the UK every time you get a BMW Mercedes or Audi," commented another.

"I once did in Melbourne and a Porsche pulled up," said a third user. "The closest that happened to me was when I booked a QuickRide for carpool and the guy was a big shot at Philips who came to pick me up in his BMW. Never thought I would get a BMW ride of 15 kms in 55 rupees (pre-Covid). Ps - never understood why he was offering carpool in BMW," commented a fourth.

"This is quite normal in most of Europe, Singapore, Hong Kong, Seoul, Tokyo etc," said a fifth user.

One Indian YouTuber based in Dubai also shared the photo of a Maruti Swift Dzire he got when he made the booking for an Uber Premium cab in Bengaluru. "Booked an Uber premier in Bangalore, India," Aditya Gautam said.