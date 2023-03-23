Journalist Reunites With Son Live On Air After Shooting Occurs At His School In US

(Representative Image)

After a shooting at her children's high school on Wednesday, a senior reporter in the US shared an emotional reunion with her son on live television.

Fox News senior journalist Alicia Acuna, who works for the Denver bureau of the organization, was outside East High School while covering the shooting incident in which a 17-year-old shot two school employees.

Her three children are also students at the same school. As Acuna's son was seen leaving the school unharmed, she was live-reporting the incident. She apologised on camera and hugged her son immediately live on camera.

According to Fox News, Acuna interrupted a report outside the school to tell anchors John Roberts and Sandra Smith, "Excuse me, my son just came up, and I have not seen my kid since this all went down."

"I'm sorry, I had not seen my kid," an emotional Acuna reiterated as they hugged. "I'm so sorry, there is no way you would have let your kid walk by."

Ms. Acuna was asked to take a break and be with her son, if necessary, by the anchors in the studio, but she returned to her work right away.

"I have so many questions, as do so many other parents here. I can tell you that I was sitting at my desk, working on a different story, and I started getting texts from my son, saying that he was in an assembly, and then, all of a sudden, there were police officers everywhere, there were ambulances, the assembly was shut down, and there were cops guarding their door," Acuna said.

"I kept in contact with him over text because he said he had to stay silent," she continued, mentioning that she also has a niece who studies there.