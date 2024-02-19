Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024: History, Significance And Quotes

Shivaji Jayanti 2024: This year marks the 394th birth anniversary of the Maratha King.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is celebrated on February 19 every year to mark the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji, one of the bravest and most progressive rulers of India. Founder of the Maratha kingdom, Chhatrapati Shivaji was a natural leader and a great warrior. This year marks the 394th birth anniversary of the Maratha King. Also known as Shivaji Jayanti, this day is celebrated with great enthusiasm across Maharashtra and different Maratha-speaking communities of India.

History, significance of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti is observed twice a year because according to the Hindu Calendar, Shivaji was born on the 3rd day of Phalgun while as per the Gregorian calendar the birth date of Shivaji Maharaj is 19 February.

Shivaji is regarded as the greatest warrior king of the Maratha empire. He is remembered for his ability to preserve ancient Hindu political traditions and court conventions. He promoted Marathi and Sanskrit instead of Persian in his court and administration.

Known for being a master strategist, Chhatrapati Shivaji also won several wars against the Mughals and carved out the Maratha empire. In 1674, he was formally crowned as the 'Chhatrapati' or emperor.

Millions of people are still inspired by Shivaji Maharaj's ideas of bravery, honesty and self-governance, which makes his birth anniversary a momentous time for contemplating his life and values.

Things to know about Chhatrapati Shivaji

Shivaji was devoted to his mother Jijabai, who was a deeply religious and courageous woman

He was interested in religious teachings and regularly sought the company of Hindu saints

Contrary to popular belief, Shivaji was not named after Lord Shiva - he was named after a regional Goddess Shivai

Chhatrapati Shivaji was called the 'Mountain Rat' and was widely known for his guerrilla warfare tactics

Shivaji was known for engaging in both alliances and warfares with the Mughal rulers

Inspiring quotes by the Maratha King

Do not think of the enemy as weak, but do not also overestimate their strength.

Never bend your head always hold it high.

Even if there were a sword in the hands of everyone, it is willpower that establishes a government.

Freedom is a boon, which everyone has the right to receive.

No need to learn from your own fault. We can learn a lot from others' mistakes.

A courageous & brave man also bends in the honour of the learned and wise. Because courage also comes from knowledge and wisdom.

Of all the rights of women, the greatest is to be a Mother.

When you are enthusiastic, the mountain also looks like a clay pile.