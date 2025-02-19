Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025: Date, History, Significance And Quotes

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is celebrated annually on February 19 to mark the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji, one of the bravest and most progressive rulers of India. Chhatrapati Shivaji was the founder of the Maratha Empire. A great military administrator and tactician, Chhatrapati Shivaji fought and won several wars against the Mughals. He was crowned as the "Chhatrapati (Emperor)" in 1674. His bravery and quotes on life continue to inspire us. People across the nation, especially in Maharashtra, observe his birth anniversary as Shivaji Jayanti. This year marks the 395th birth anniversary of the Maratha King.

History, significance of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti is observed twice a year because according to the Hindu Calendar, Shivaji was born on the 3rd day of Phalgun while as per the Gregorian calendar, the birth date of Shivaji Maharaj is 19 February.

Shivaji is regarded as the greatest warrior king of the Maratha empire. He is remembered for his ability to preserve ancient Hindu political traditions and court conventions. He promoted Marathi and Sanskrit instead of Persian in his court and administration.

Known for being a master strategist, Chhatrapati Shivaji also won several wars against the Mughals and carved out the Maratha empire. In 1674, he was formally crowned as the 'Chhatrapati' or emperor.

Millions of people are still inspired by Shivaji Maharaj's ideas of bravery, honesty and self-governance, which makes his birth anniversary a momentous time for contemplating his life and values.

Facts about Chhatrapati Shivaji

Shivaji was devoted to his mother Jijabai, who was a deeply religious and courageous woman.

He was interested in religious teachings and regularly sought the company of Hindu saints.

Contrary to popular belief, Shivaji was not named after Lord Shiva - he was named after a regional Goddess Shivai.

Chhatrapati Shivaji was called the 'Mountain Rat' and was widely known for his guerrilla warfare tactics.

Shivaji was known for engaging in both alliances and warfare with the Mughal rulers.

Inspiring quotes by Chhatrapati Shivaji

Do not think of the enemy as weak, but do not also overestimate their strength.

Never bend your head always hold it high.

Even if there were a sword in the hands of everyone, it is willpower that establishes a government.

Freedom is a boon, which everyone has the right to receive.

No need to learn from your own fault. We can learn a lot from others' mistakes.