Chhath Puja 2025 Dates: Know Nahay Khay, Kharna, Sandhya Arghya And Usha Arghya Timings

Chhath Puja 2025 Date: Chhath Puja is a sacred Hindu festival honouring the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, expressing gratitude for nature's bounty and life's cycles. The 2025 celebrations will take place from October 25 to October 28, featuring four days of rituals and festivities. The festival is celebrated with great devotion across Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Nepal.

The spiritual four‑day festival honours Surya Dev (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya, seeking their blessings for health, prosperity and harmony. Chhath Puja is also called Surya Shashti, Chhath, Chhathi, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja and Dala Chhath in different regions.

As Chhath Puja approaches, many communities begin preparations--cleansing homes, arranging traditional thekua, sugarcane and colourful offerings. Thousands converge at riverbanks at dawn and dusk to perform rituals.

Chhath Puja 2025 Day 1: Nahay Khay

It starts with the ritual of Nahay Khay (bathing and feasting) on the first day. Devotees take a bath in the river or pond and then eat a simple meal. On this day, people buy fruits and diyas (earthen lamps) for the puja, and clean the household. The fruits used in the puja are also symbolic of the harvest season.

Date: October 25, Saturday

Chhath Puja 2025 Day 2: Kharna

The second day of Chhath Puja is Kharna, where devotees fast all day and break it after sunset with an offering to the deities. Prasad is given to Chhati Mata and shared with relatives and friends.

Date: October 26, Sunday

Chhath Puja 2025 Day 3: Sandhya Arghya

The third day of Chhath Puja begins with devotees gathering at rivers or ponds before sunrise. Standing waist-deep in water, they offer arghya to the rising Sun. This year, the third day falls on a Sunday, adding significance. Devotees listen to the Chhath Vrat Katha and sing devotional songs at night.

Date: October 27, Monday

Sunset on October 27: 5:40 PM



Chhath Puja 2025 Day 4: Usha Arghya

On the last day of the Chhath Puja, Arghya is offered to the rising Sun in the morning. Usha is believed to be the consort of the Surya Dev. The 36-hour fast is completed after Arghya.

Date: October 28, Tuesday

Sunrise on October 28: 6:30 AM



