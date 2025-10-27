Chhath Festival 2025: 15 Meaningful Messages To Wish Your Elders On Chhath Puja

Chhath Festival 2025: Chhath Puja, a four-day festival dedicated to worshipping the Sun God, is a major Hindu festival celebrated in India. The festival is particularly popular in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. The key highlight includes devotees offering prayers and rituals to Surya, thanking him for sustaining life on Earth. The four days of rituals include fasting, praying and offering arghya (water offerings) to the Sun God.

Today (Oct 27) is the third day of the Chhath celebration, where devotees make offerings to the setting Sun. Tuesday morning will mark the end of this year's puja after devotees perform the rituals for the rising Sun.

The devotees observe strict fasting, without consuming food or water for extended periods. Other traditional rituals include bathing in holy rivers, offering prayers and distributing Prasad (offerings) to family and friends.

Here are 15 meaningful messages to wish elders on Chhath Puja:

1. Wishing you and your family a blessed Chhath Puja. May the Sun God's blessings bring you prosperity and happiness.

2. On this auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja, I pray for your health, happiness and well-being.

3. May the divine light of the Sun God guide you and your family. Wishing you peace and prosperity. Happy Chhath Puja.

4. Chhath Puja ki shubhkamnayein. May your life be filled with joy, love and positivity.

5. Wishing you a very happy Chhath Puja. May the Sun God's blessings bring you success and happiness.

6. May this Chhath Puja bring you and your family prosperity and good health. Best wishes. Keep Spreading Love!

7. On the occasion of Chhath Puja, I wish for your spiritual growth and blessings to you and your family.

8. Chhath Puja ki hardik shubhkamnayein. The rising sun reminds us to start each day with hope and humility.

9. Wishing you a blessed and joyous Chhath Puja. May your life be filled with peace and prosperity.

10. May the Sun God's divine light illuminate your life and bring you happiness. Best wishes on Chhath Puja.

11. Chhath Puja ki shubhkamnayein. May you and your family be blessed with good health, happiness, and success.

12. Wishing you a very happy and auspicious Chhath Puja. A day to remember that faith is standing in the river and trusting that the Sun will rise again.

13. On this sacred occasion of Chhath Puja. This day teaches us that true strength lies in patience and purity. Best wishes.

14. May the Sun God's blessings bring you peace and happiness on this Chhath Puja. Wishing you a blessed festival.

15. Chhath Puja ki hardik shubhkamnayein. Today is the day to pause and thank nature for every sunrise.