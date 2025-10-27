Chhath Puja 2025: Significance And Rituals Of Sandhya Arghya

October 27 marks the sixth day (Shashthi Tithi) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik, observed as Sandhya Arghya, a significant part of the Chhath Mahaparva.

On this auspicious day, devotees observe a day-long waterless fast and offer evening prayers to Lord Surya, seeking the well-being and prosperity of their family and children.

Auspicious Time

The Shashthi Tithi of Kartik begins at 6:04 am on October 27, 2025, and ends at 7:59 am on October 28, 2025.

Sunrise: 06:30 AM

Sunset: 05:40 PM

Rituals

Following the Nahay Khay and Kharna rituals, devotees observe a 36-hour waterless fast and offer the evening Arghya to the Sun God. For the puja, they carry fruits, flowers, thekua, rice laddus, sugarcane, coconuts, and other offerings in bamboo baskets to the Chhath Ghat.

At sunset, devotees offer Arghya to the setting Sun using a brass vessel. Afterward, they circumambulate the Sun God five times and light lamps, praying for the well-being and happiness of their families.

On the morning of October 28, devotees offer arghya to the rising sun and pray for the well-being of their families. The fast concludes with the partaking of prasad. This day is considered a symbol of new beginnings, purity, and spiritual renewal.

Significance of Chhath

Chhath Puja is a festival that embodies faith, devotion, and self-discipline in the Sanatan tradition. It holds a revered place in Hinduism and is dedicated to the worship of Lord Surya (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya.

This sacred festival, deeply rooted in folk faith, is celebrated for the prosperity of the family and the longevity of children.

