'Cheesy Cheetos Maggi': Latest Bizarre Recipe On The Internet

'Cheesy Cheetos Maggi' is the new viral recipe.

The internet has seen a lot of experimentation with Maggi lately. From chocolate Maggi, Oreo Maggi to cold coffee Maggi, there is no limit to these weird combinations. With such variants in the recipe, it makes it difficult for some of us to go ahead and try out these dishes. Adding to the list of bizarre Maggi recipes is 'Cheesy Cheetos Maggi'. In a viral video that has been making rounds on the internet, a food blogger can be seen making the new dish and it has left the internet disgusted.

Anjali Dhingra, the food blogger, originally posted this video on YouTube and it was later shared on Reddit.

The video begins with the blogger adding two packets of Cheetos in a pan. She then pours water and lets the contents boil. Dhingra then adds Maggi noodles and masala powder to it. Furthermore, she uses a spatula to mix all the ingredients and adds cheese to it. With the dish boiling, the Cheetos snack melts into a paste. A thick gravy-like texture is seen in the pan.

Watch the video here:

The 23-second viral video has amassed over 47,000 upvotes on Reddit. "Somebody stop her please," reads the caption of the video.

Also Read: For Padma Lakshmi, This Golgappa Fountain Is "Not A Want, But A Need"

"I have saved her videos. Watch them whenever I am having those midnight maggi cravings. Within minutes of watching such kind of videos my hunger automatically dissipates," commented a user. Another one wrote, "How to make unhealthy food more unhealthy, I bet it tastes s*** too. I am sure she didn't eat more than one spoon. I am worried about people (who) are actually gonna try this. Somebody stop her." A third person commented, "I had knots in my stomach watching this."