For Padma Lakshmi, This Golgappa Fountain Is 'Not A Want, But A Need'

The clip opens with a group of women standing at a table with a three-tier fountain of green tangy water.

For most of us, it is hard to say no to golgappas. You can't just walk past a golgappa stall without tasting the puris filled with tangy water and potato filling. Did we hear relatable? Well, you aren't alone. Padma Lakshmi thinks along the similar lines. She has shared a video of a golgappa fountain on Twitter. And, she is “obsessed” with it.

The clip opens with a group of women standing at a table with a three-tier fountain of green tangy water. They are seen filling the puris with water and relishing them.

Along with the video, which was originally shared on TikTok, Padma Lakshmi wrote, “Not a want, but a need.”

Not a want, but a need ???? pic.twitter.com/QKvfJlabhH — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) October 19, 2022

In a follow-up tweet, Padma Lakshmi gave a shout-out to Kim Chi, the Drag Queen, for sharing the clip. “Shout out to Kim Chi for sending this to me on TikTok. I am obsessed.”

Shout out to @KimChi_Chic for sending this to me on TikTok!! I'm obsessed!! — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) October 19, 2022

The video has recorded more than 128k views on the social media platform. All the golpappa aka pani puri and puchka fans seemed super impressed with this fountain

A user spoke on behalf of all of us when he wrote, “Eating golgappas by yourself is no fun. It needs to be served by someone else and then you have to match his serving speed with that of your eating.”

Eating golgappas by yourself is no fun. It needs to be serve by someone else and then you have to match his serving speed with that of your eating ???? — Puneet Goel (@puneetgoels) October 19, 2022

Another added, “That is levelling up, done right. Golgappe.”

that is leveling up, done right! gol gappe! — Sameer Gupta (@tablajazz) October 19, 2022

Mouth-watering was the sentiment on social media.

My mouth is watering — Miguel Armstrong (@MiguelC50760531) October 19, 2022

In the middle of this, a person, who doesn't seem to be familiar with this quintessential Indian street food item, asked, “What is the green liquid?”

What is the green liquid?#food — Billie (@BillieO2) October 19, 2022

A Twitter user came up with a suggestion. “Just a touch of vodka and voila is a pani puri cocktail fountain.”

Just a touch of vodka and voila is a pani puri cocktail fountain — Ram (@krisyohram) October 19, 2022

A “khatta imli pani”fan seemed equally extremely impressed with the idea.

Need one more for the khatta imli pani???????? — Ocean Wave (@abdhiArgal) October 19, 2022

For some, pani puri is “first love”.

Pani puri ????????



First love. — MorePractical (@PracticalMore) October 19, 2022

Giving a desi touch to the comment, this person wrote, “But in this type of serving, how do you tell "bhaiya, thoda theeka karo na.”

But in this type of serving, how do u tell "bhaiya, thoda theeka karo na"???????????? — Kesariya Vilaity (@KVilaity) October 19, 2022

Are you craving pani puris?