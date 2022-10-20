For Padma Lakshmi, This Golgappa Fountain Is "Not A Want, But A Need"

For most of us, it is hard to say no to golgappas. You can't just walk past a golgappa stall without tasting the puris filled with tangy water and potato filling. Did we hear relatable? Well, you aren't alone. Padma Lakshmi thinks along the similar lines. She has shared a video of a golgappa fountain on Twitter. And, she is “obsessed” with it. 

The clip opens with a group of women standing at a table with a three-tier fountain of green tangy water. They are seen filling the puris with water and relishing them. 

Along with the video, which was originally shared on TikTok, Padma Lakshmi wrote, “Not a want, but a need.”

In a follow-up tweet, Padma Lakshmi gave a shout-out to Kim Chi, the Drag Queen, for sharing the clip. “Shout out to  Kim Chi for sending this to me on TikTok. I am obsessed.”

The video has recorded more than 128k views on the social media platform. All the golpappa aka pani puri and puchka fans seemed super impressed with this fountain

A user spoke on behalf of all of us when he wrote, “Eating golgappas by yourself is no fun. It needs to be served by someone else and then you have to match his serving speed with that of your eating.”

Another added, “That is levelling up, done right. Golgappe.”

Mouth-watering was the sentiment on social media. 

In the middle of this, a person, who doesn't seem to be familiar with this quintessential Indian street food item, asked, “What is the green liquid?”

A Twitter user came up with a suggestion. “Just a touch of vodka and voila is a pani puri cocktail fountain.”

A “khatta imli pani”fan seemed equally extremely impressed with the idea. 

For some, pani puri is “first love”.

Giving a desi touch to the comment, this person wrote, “But in this type of serving, how do you tell "bhaiya, thoda theeka karo na.”

Are you craving pani puris?

