"Disturbing" Hidden Messages On Daughter's Dress Leaves Mother Horrified

A mother has alerted parents after discovering explicit, sexually suggestive messages inscribed in tiny letters on her young daughter's outfit. The outfit, which was embroidered with harmless images such as chickens, jellybeans, and bunnies, had dangerously mature undertones.

Savannah, the mother, captured the terrifying event in a video shared on TikTok, according to The New York Post.

When she looked over the attire closely, the lines read, "Want to have an Easter egg hunt under the covers?" and the cheeky implication for "two lips": "My tulips want to be on your tulips."

One of the weirdest phrases, according to Ms Savannah, was, "You've been the best husband and friend a girl could have ever asked for," while another said, "Let's pretend we're rabbits and do whatever comes naturally."

"This coupon entitles you to one free peep show," was even more explicit.

Despite the outcry, several social media users suggested that there might have been an unintentional design or production error.

Ms Savannah's online research assisted in identifying the garment's original owner, a small American retailer called Lele & Co. The brand responded quickly, taking the rare step of trashing all remaining stock, deleting the item from its website, and issuing an apology.

In an official statement, Lele & Co. acknowledged that the offensive language got past their quality control without being reviewed and clarified that the garment was a resale item from an outside vendor. They also mentioned that the liable vendor had been sued and that they had initiated efforts to contact Savannah directly.

"Despite the negative and hateful messages, they will not diminish the passion that founded this company. Lele & Co. is facing slander based on unfounded claims," the statement added.

This comes after last year's widely shared controversy around a holiday T-shirt sold at Kmart with words like "kinda naughty," with "naughty' in sequins, enraging parents