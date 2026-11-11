CCTV Captures Heavy Cabinet Collapsing On Bed, Student Narrowly Escapes

A student at a hostel in Kota, Rajasthan, narrowly escaped when a heavy wall-mounted storage cabinet suddenly collapsed onto his bed while he slept. A CCTV camera installed inside the room captured the frightening incident. Interestingly, the camera had reportedly been set up by the student to keep an eye on his belongings following repeated thefts at the hostel. However, the footage captured an unexpected accident instead.

The video shows the heavy storage unit suddenly coming loose and crashing onto the bed. The student narrowly escaped being hit as the cabinet fell just inches away from him. Books and other belongings were scattered across the room following the impact.

Watch the video here:

Although the student escaped without any major injuries, the incident has raised concerns about safety and maintenance in student hostels and paying guest accommodations in Kota, a major coaching hub. The footage has since circulated on social media, with several users raising questions about the quality of furniture installation and basic safety standards in student accommodations.

One user wrote, "This is genuinely frightening. Student safety should never be compromised, especially in places meant to be their second home. Basic safety checks and proper maintenance are non negotiable."

Another said, "Hope the students are safe, accommodation standards need checking." A third commented, "Accidents like this r completely unacceptable. Students in Kota face enough mental pressure as it is..they shouldn't have to dodge falling furniture. Hostel management needs to step up n ensure basic structural safety."

"Safety in a hostel should always be the first priority, not an option. Every student deserves a hostel where they feel safe, respected, and protected," added a fourth.