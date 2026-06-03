'Can't Take Any Break': Indian Techie Claims Foreign MNC Tracking Every Minute Of Their Work

A tech professional at a foreign multinational corporation (MNC) has claimed that the company was tracking every minute of their eight-plus-hour workday, leaving no time for lunch or coffee breaks. In a social media post titled, "Foreign MNC behaving as lala company: Tracking minute to minute work hours," the employee explained that the MNC had succumbed to client demands and forced these harsh working conditions onto the staff.

Highlighting that 'scary times' lay ahead, the employee said they were required to keep their eyes on the computer screen for the entire duration of the office.

"Never thought in my life that a foreign MNC company would bend their knees in front of clients," the user wrote in a Reddit post, adding: "Client has mandated to work 8.15 hours with minute to minute tracking using Software. It seems like we can't even take lunch/coffee breaks. We have to keep our eyes glued to the laptop screen for straight 8+ hours; otherwise, timesheets are not getting approved. Scary times ahead."

The techie hoped that the company and its upper hierarchy would realise that their mistake may drive the high-quality employees away, subsequently leading to a loss in business due to low-quality work.

"Similarly, how companies realised that layoffs due to AI are not actually working and they have to rehire the staff to fix AI slops. I hope one day everyone realises this AI slop and again switch back to the previous way of working with limited AI use."

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'Avoid Such Companies'

As the post gained traction, social media users pointed out that such MNC's cannot implement similar rules in their home countries because the strong employment laws restrict them.

"It's getting everywhere. That you should stare at the screen continuously for 8 hours," said one user, while another added: "Many of these so-called 'MNCs' are nothing but lala companies in disguise. They register a tiny office somewhere in US, UK, Canada and call themselves MNC lol."

A third commented: "Their trust in overseas employees is low, and the lax attitude towards employment laws leads to this. The only reason they can't do this in their home country is because of stronger employment laws and strict enforcement."

A fourth said: "Download Citrix and use a virtual computer, and use a script to keep the screen awake inside that virtual computer to see if it makes any difference. I know that bogus Teams meetings get calculated in the tracked hours. But the main point is, please name this company so that others would avoid it like a plague."