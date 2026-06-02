Indian Woman Returns From Abroad, Says 'Infrastructure Gap' Has Narrowed

An Indian woman traveller has caught social media's attention after highlighting how rapidly India is closing its infrastructure gap with developed nations. In a viral Instagram video titled "Not a competition. Just appreciation," digital creator Ankita shared a side-by-side comparison of highways in India and Spain. Both clips showcased smooth asphalt roads, clear markings, and beautifully landscaped medians.

Ankita noted that while travelling abroad used to highlight what India lacked, her recent trip made her realise the standard of domestic roads now rivals what Indians once admired from afar.

'One of the biggest surprises from my recent trip wasn't something I found in Europe. It was something I realised about India. When you travel abroad, you naturally notice the infrastructure. The roads, landscaping, signage, maintenance, and the overall driving experience," wrote Ankita.



"A few years ago, the gap between what I experienced overseas and what I experienced back home felt much larger. This trip made me realise how much that gap has narrowed," she added.

The creator said we were not perfect yet and that there were plenty of areas to improve upon but slowly and steadily, the gap was being bridged.



"But for the first time, I found myself looking at highways in Europe and thinking, “We're getting there". Not because the flowers look the same. Not because every road is identical. But because the overall experience increasingly feels like it meets the standards we once only admired from afar."

She said the recent trip gave her a newfound appreciation towards India, adding that sometimes leaving home provides the correct perspective.



"Travel has a funny way of changing your perspective. Most people travel abroad and come back talking about what India lacks. This trip made me appreciate how far India has come. Credit to everyone involved in building and improving our road infrastructure over the years," she added.

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'Learn Civic Sense'

As the post gained traction, social media users echoed Ankita's sentiments, emphasising that society still needs to improve its civic sense to truly benefit from the growing infrastructure.

"Yes, infrastructure is growing in India, but people should learn civic sense," said one user, while another added: "Some people won't be able to tolerate you praising India. We are not there yet, but the development was been rapid."

A third commented: "I won't say anything about other things, but the current government has definitely improved road infrastructure (in comparison to the former government). More work can be done, of course."

A fourth said: "I have travelled to quite a few countries and lived overseas for quite a few years over the last 37 years. Indian infrastructure has progressed. However, not just civic sense but accountability to clear up debris after completion of projects is still lacking."