Woman Compares India's Infrastructure With Europe, Says 'Gap Is Narrowing'

An Indian woman has shared how a recent trip to Europe led her to view India's road infrastructure in a new light. In a video posted on Instagram, Ankita said one of the biggest surprises from her journey was not something she discovered abroad, but something she realised about India.

In the caption accompanying her post, Ankita explained that when people travel abroad, they often notice factors such as infrastructure, roads, landscaping, signage, maintenance, and the overall driving experience.

She said that during her recent visit to Europe, she found herself comparing these aspects with what she had experienced in India.

Gap Between Experiences Has Narrowed

According to Ankita, a few years ago, the difference between her driving experiences overseas and in India felt much larger. However, her latest trip made her realise that the gap had narrowed considerably over time.

She noted that this change became apparent while observing road infrastructure and driving conditions abroad.

Ankita clarified that India is not perfect and that there are still many areas where improvements are needed. However, she said that for the first time, she found herself looking at highways in Europe and feeling that India was progressing in the right direction.

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She explained that her observation was not based on roads looking identical or having the same landscaping. Instead, she felt that the overall driving experience in India was increasingly reaching standards that many Indians had once admired only in foreign countries.

Concluding her post, Ankita said that many people return from foreign trips talking about what India lacks. Her experience, however, made her appreciate how much the country has progressed.

She stated that progress can be difficult to notice when it is seen every day. According to her, leaving home and viewing things from a different perspective helped her recognise the changes that had taken place, and she said that this realisation made her feel proud.