Butter Chicken-Stuffed Idli Sparks 'Outrage' Online, Internet Calls It 'Culinary Crime'

Food lovers across the internet are furious over a bizarre new fusion dish, that is butter chicken-stuffed idli. This is not the first time an experimental food has gone viral; past examples include tandoori pizza and masala macaroni to gulab jamun tiramisu. Fusion cuisine blends elements from different culinary traditions to create unique dishes. While some experiments become instant hits, others trend online for all the wrong reasons.

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When it comes to the butter chicken-stuffed idli, it was introduced by the food delivery startup Swish. A user named Vansh shared the creation on X (formerly Twitter), tagging the company and joking, "Minimum 20 years jail."

Traditionally, idli is a beloved South Indian staple known for its soft, fluffy texture. These light, steamed cakes made from fermented rice and lentil batter are normally served hot with savoury sambar and coconut chutney.

For people who cherish this classic comfort food, the idea of stuffing idlis with rich butter chicken was simply too much, with many joking they literally couldn't "digest" the concept.

See the post here:

Social media reaction

Despite the heavy criticism, food trends mixing traditional local dishes with popular gravies continue to capture attention online, proving that people will argue fiercely over food choices no matter how weird they get.

"Chill bro... egg Dosa was 1st victim, now this one," one user wrote in the comment section of the viral post.

"Call whatever the hell they want. But don't use Idli," another user wrote.

"WHAT! hell naww," a third user wrote, expressing their shock.

"Execution by firing squad," a fourth user suggested, that the entire team should be fired.

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It appeared that a few users had tried it already, with one saying, "It's actually yum."

"You have never had stuffed Idli, and that is concerning," another user wrote.

"That's just chicken stuffed bao bun. Y'all are judging for absolutely no reason. This looks delicious. Dosa and meat is already a thing so why not Idli?" a third user commented