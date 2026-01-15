Burnt Out At 25? Malaysia's 'Youth Retirement Home' Is Fully Booked

Malaysia's first "youth retirement home" has opened in Gopeng, offering young adults a chance to step away from city stress for RM2,000 (Rs 45,000) a month, according to The Rakyat Post. The retreat, spread across eight acres of land, is already fully booked, highlighting growing burnout among the country's younger generation.

The unconventional facility is designed as a short-term escape for young people struggling with work pressure, rising living costs, and housing stress, as per the news story. For a monthly fee, residents receive accommodation, daily meals, and a quiet environment meant to help them slow down and reset.

The retreat was started by an individual whose family already operates a nursing home in Ipoh. Rather than continuing the family business, the founder chose to use their parents' land for a new idea, creating a "retirement-style" space, but for young adults instead of the elderly.

The concept has struck a chord with Gen Z and young millennials, many of whom are questioning the long-held idea of working non-stop amid increasing expenses and limited work-life balance.

The retreat offers a low-pressure lifestyle, allowing residents to set their own pace without worrying about rent, utilities, cooking, or social expectations. The aim is not luxury, but rest and mental recovery.

Online reactions have been mixed. Supporters say the idea addresses real mental health and burnout issues faced by young people today. Critics, however, argue it may promote escapism and avoid dealing with long-term responsibilities.Despite the debate, the retreat's full booking suggests a strong demand for alternative ways to cope with modern work stress.