"Work Stress Makes People Gay": Malaysian Minister's Bizarre Remark Sparks Online Mockery

A Malaysian minister has sparked controversy after suggesting that work-related stress is a factor that leads people to "become involved in the LGBT community." His remarks, delivered in a written parliamentary reply, have drawn widespread ridicule and criticism from citizens and human rights advocates. According to South China Morning Post, Dr. Zulkifli Hasan, Malaysia's Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs), listed work stress, social influences, and a lack of religious practice as primary contributors to what he termed "LGBT-related behaviour".

"Societal influence, sexual experiences, work stress, and other personal factors come under this category [of possible causes]," Hasan said in a written parliamentary reply to a question by Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff, a lawmaker with the opposition Islamist party PAS.

The minister's comments came amid a parliamentary inquiry into LGBT trends, covering age, ethnicity, and contributing factors. He also said that from 2022 to 2025, a total of 135 cases related to LGBT activities were recorded as arrests or prosecutions. It is to be noted that same-sex relations remain illegal in Malaysia.

Public Backlash

Many Malaysians lampooned and mocked the statement on social media, with some sarcastically asking if the minister "works hard in parliament" since he has not seemingly "turned gay."

"By this logic, I'm genuinely shocked my entire office isn't gay by now," said one user. "I know this is rage bait, but they lowkey got me considering the fact that I'm stressed and bisexual," another user joked.

A third said, "Just to work less hours, I'll accept and support this study."

"Reminds me of the meme where a man sitting in front of a computer shouts to his wife, 'Hey, Beth! I've found something on the internet that every doctor and scientist in the world have missed'," joked a fourth.

Online users used the bizarre claim to advocate for better labour conditions, with comments suggesting that the government should "increase minimum wage and lower living costs" or adopt a four-day work week to prevent the population from becoming "more gay."

"Misinformation"

Human rights groups, such as Justice for Sisters, called the claims "misinformation," noting that major global health authorities like the World Health Organisation recognize sexual orientation as a natural part of human identity rather than a response to external stress.

"This misinformation reinforces the assumption that LGBT people's sexual orientation and gender identity can be corrected, changed or are not real or as valid as cisgender heterosexual identities," Thilaga Sulathireh of LGBTQ rights group Justice for Sisters told This Week in Asia.

"The fact is diversity in sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression and sex characteristics is completely natural and normal. This has been proven by medical and other bodies. The minister must retract and correct the misinformation," Thilaga added.