British Sikh Woman Preet Chandi Makes History With Solo Trip To South Pole

Preet Chandi during her time training in Iceland.

British-born Sikh army officer Preet Chandi has made history by becoming the first "woman of colour" to complete a solo expedition to the South Pole. Ms Chandi's adventure began in November last year, when she embarked on her journey unsupported from Antarctica's Hercules Inlet, reports CNN. She spent the next few weeks skiing solo across Antarctica and announced on January 3 that she had completed the 700 mile (1126 km) trek in 40 days.

"I made it to the South Pole where it's snowing," Ms Chandi announced on her blog. "Feeling so many emotions right now... it feels so surreal to finally be here," the 32-year-old, who has adopted the moniker "Polar Preet", added.

"Antarctica is the coldest, highest, driest and windiest continent on earth. Nobody lives there permanently. I didn't know much about the continent when I first started planning and that is what inspired me to go there," Ms Chandi had said earlier. She spent two and a half years preparing for her South Pole adventure, including crevasse training in the French Alps and trekking in Iceland.

During her Antarctica expedition, the Indian-origin British army officer hauled a pulk or sledge which weighed nearly 90 kg and held her kit, fuel and food.

The Chief of the General Staff of the British Army congratulated Ms Chandi on the completion of her trek, praising her as an "inspirational example of the grit and determination".

Congratulations to @PreetChandi10 on the completion of her 700-mile unsupported trek to the South Pole. An inspirational example of the grit and determination of our soldiers. Well Done! @BritishArmypic.twitter.com/uLxYgLCGPd — The Chief of the General Staff (@ArmyCGS) January 3, 2022

"This expedition was always about so much more than me. I want to encourage people to push their boundaries and to believe in themselves," she announced on her blog after completing the trek to the South Pole. "I don't want to just break the glass ceiling, I want to smash it into a million pieces."