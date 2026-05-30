British Man Left Impressed By Hyderabad Metro, Praises Its Cleanliness And Ambience

A UK-based vlogger has sparked discussion online after sharing a video of his journey on the Hyderabad Metro. The clip, posted on Instagram, shows him exploring the public transport system and reacting to what he saw during the ride. The vlogger, identified as Ishaq Patterson, shared the video with the caption, "Public metro in Hyderabad." The footage begins with him waiting at a metro station before boarding a train.

As the metro approached, Patterson said that the metro was literally arriving at that moment. He remarked that the Hyderabad Metro looked "Super cool" and said it was probably one of his favourite metro systems so far.

He also noticed people hurrying to catch the train and wondered how often the service runs, guessing it might be once every 20 minutes, before saying that he would be taking the metro.

Watch Video Here:

After entering the train, Patterson appeared surprised by the number of passengers and the advertisements displayed inside. He noted that it was quite busy at that time of the day and was struck by the large amount of advertising.

Referring to some food advertisements, he joked that he was not eating that stuff and then said he would try to find a seat before the train became even busier.

Later in the journey, Patterson managed to get a seat and praised the condition of the metro coach. He said that it was really clean and smelled nice as well. He also pointed out that there was no rubbish inside the train and added that there were no crackheads either.

Social Media Reaction

The video has drawn attention on social media, with viewers reacting to the vlogger's observations about the cleanliness and appearance of the Hyderabad Metro.

One user commented, "Brother metro comes in every 2 minutes."

Another user noted, "Best in the world."