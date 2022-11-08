Brazil Striker Pedro Guilherme Proposes To Girlfriend After World Cup Selection: ''Double Celebration''

Brazil striker Pedro Guilherme proposed to his girlfriend, minutes after World Cup selection

After hearing that he had made it to Brazil's team to play in the Football World Cup in Qatar, Brazil striker Pedro Guilherme was so happy that he ended up proposing to his girlfriend. According to a Daily Star report, the 25-year-old was named in Tite's 26-man squad and found out the delightful news while watching a live television broadcast with his girlfriend Fernanda Nogueira and members of his family. Minutes after the announcement, he went down on one knee with a diamond ring in his hand to pop the question to his girlfriend. Visibly moved, Ms. Nogueira immediately said yes to the proposal. He then gets up and hugs her in a tight embrace, amid claps and cheers.

"I didn't expect it at all. I really don't know what to say," new fiancee Fernanda Nogueira told Fla TV, the official channel of Flamengo, the Rio de Janeiro club where the 25-year-old forward plays. "It is a special day," Pedro said, "and I made it even more special."

The incredibly wholesome moment was shared in a video by Clube de Regatas do Flamengo, with a caption that reads, "SUMMONED AND NOW ENGAGED! Pedro asked his girlfriend Fernanda Nogueira to marry him right after the summons! BEAUTIFUL!"

CONVOCADO E AGORA NOIVO! 🇧🇷💍 @Pedro9oficial pediu sua namorada Fernanda Nogueira em casamento logo após a convocação! LINDOS! 😍 #CRFpic.twitter.com/atHwqKKi0j — Flamengo (@Flamengo) November 7, 2022

Mr Pedro also shared pictures of the memorable proposal on his Instagram account. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "God is so good, very grateful to God for having this woman in my life. Thank you for making me grow in all areas, especially as a man of God. A new stage in our lives, may God continue to bless and protect us.''

While a wedding is of course on the horizon, preparations for that big day will have to be put on hold as the World Cup kicks off in less than two weeks.

