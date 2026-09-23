Boss Rejects Woman's Holiday Request To Prioritise Employees With Children, Sparks Debate

A UK woman named Chloe sparked an online debate after her request for leave on Christmas was rejected by her manager, who said she would accommodate colleagues with young children, the New York Post reported. The incident, posted on TikTok, went viral across social media platforms, with users giving mixed opinions on this long-standing issue: whether employees with young children should have priority at the workplace.

Chloe shared her experience online, explaining that she requested time off around the Christmas holiday months in advance. She submitted it in mid-September. But her operations manager, Sarah, turned it down, saying that the company would prioritise employees who have children.

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"We have several team members with young children who may also need time off over Christmas, so I need to make sure it's allocated fairly," the manager reportedly responded.

The decision left Chloe frustrated as she asked the internet whether it is fair for workplaces to treat parents and non-parents differently while approving annual leave.

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Photo Credit: Unsplash

What did the manager say?

Chloe then told her boss that she had already made plans with her family "based on requesting early". "I requested the dates first, so I just wanted to check if having children means someone else's Christmas plans take priority over mine?" she asked.

In response, Sarah said that Chloe misinterpreted her message. "Christmas is always a busy and difficult period to manage, and I do have to consider individual circumstances, as well as when requests were submitted," she said, further adding that the annual leave isn't "first come, first served" and she will have to "look at the overall needs of the team".

The manager also asked Chloe if she would be travelling during that time. To which Chloe said, 'How does it matter?'

Social media reactions

The email thread, posted by Steady Culture, went viral, reportedly getting over eight million views, with thousands of users sharing their opinions. Many argued that personal time should be valued equally; meanwhile, several users defended the manager's approach.

"Christmas is for everyone. Having kids doesn't give you priority. I think this should come under discrimination," one user reportedly said.

"Parents aren't being selfish for themselves - it's for their kids. Before I had kids, I volunteered to work every Xmas, so parents woke up to seeing their kids' reactions to Santa," another user argued.