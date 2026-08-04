'How Dare They Log Off at 5 PM?' Gen Z's Workplace Boundaries Trigger Indian Parents, Viral Post Claims

The Gen Z, short for Generation Z, is known for its straightforward communication, especially in the corporate world, where toxic hustle culture is often glorified. Now, a social media user has triggered a debate after highlighting that Indian parents struggled to accept how Gen Z operated in the workplace and set boundaries firmly, unlike previous generations.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, the user named Prem Soni detailed that older generations often believe employees should always respect their bosses, stay back after office hours when needed and remain loyal to one company for years

"Indian parents face a severe psychological crisis because Gen Z refuses to treat their corporate boss like God or act like modern-day slaves," wrote Soni.

"It is deeply offensive to our culture that a 23-year-old views their manager as a regular human with a title rather than a supreme authority deserving of unquestioned worship and endless emotional slavery. How dare they close their laptop strictly at 5:00 PM?"

While previous generations emphasised staying put at a company, Soni highlighted that Gen Z was not afraid of being cut loose and finding their footing elsewhere.

"The Indian parenting dream is for you to earn top tier money only by letting a middle manager yell at you for 15 years first. They believe that if your boss isn't causing mild clinical depression, your salary isn't legitimate," he said.

"Parents, you sacrificed so we wouldn't live as corporate slaves. Stop getting mad at us for taking the freedom you worked hard to give us."

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, the majority of users stated that as long as the work was delivered on time, the setting of boundaries by Gen Z employees was justified.

"It's easy to say these things to your manager when you have a strong financial backup or something to fall back on," said one user, while another added: "Issue is shutting down at 5 and delaying work. Most people don't care when you are working as long as work is done. Exceptions are not the norm."

A third commented: "Shutting down your laptop at exactly 5 PM is fine No manager should have a problem with that. The question is: How many effective hours are they actually putting in? And are they taking full accountability for the work they're doing?"