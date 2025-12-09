OnlyFans Star Bonnie Blue Arrested In Indonesia For Porn Charges

OnlyFans creator Bonnie Blue was arrested in Bali, Indonesia, last week on suspicion of producing and distributing pornographic content, allegedly violating the morality laws of the Muslim-majority country. Besides her, 17 male tourists, including 15 Australians who have since been released, were also arrested, news.com.au reported.

If found guilty, Blue may face up to 15 years in prison and fines of up to 6 billion rupiah (approximately $541,000) under Indonesia's strict anti-pornography laws. However, several reports claim that she will likely be deported. Police haven't released more information about her current situation.

Who is Bonnie Blue, and why is she famous?

The 26-year-old Briton, whose real name is Tia Billinger, grabbed headlines earlier this year for making wild claims that she slept with 1,057 men in just 12 hours. If it were true, then she would surpass the record of having sex with 919 men in 24 hours set by Lisa Sparxxx in 2004.

What has happened now?

Blue is accused of promoting her "BangBus" tour in Bali, which involved explicit content with barely legal Australian 'schoolies'. According to police, her group included at least 17 male tourists of British and Australian nationalities. They were between 19 and 40 years of age.

"Hey boys, those that're going to Schoolies and to those who are barely legal, cannot wait to meet you - and I'm in Bali, so you know exactly what that means," Blue wrote on social media while announcing her Bali visit.

Her activities sparked controversy and complaints from local authorities in Bali. Public complaints alleged that she had hired a bus to travel around the resort island to film explicit material during "Schoolies Week" with more than a dozen men.

Police seized equipment, including cameras, contraceptives, and a vehicle branded "Bonnie Blue's BangBus," during the raid. Blue's passport has been confiscated, and she remains in custody pending further investigation.

Legal experts suggest that deportation is a more likely outcome than prosecution, given Indonesia's past cases involving foreign nationals and explicit content.

Will she be imprisoned?

Krist Andi Ricardo Turnip, S.H., who is a lawyer with Malekat Hukum International Law Firm in Bali, told news.com.au: "If proven to have created, displayed or distributed pornographic content in Indonesia, the perpetrator may be charged with a threat of imprisonment of up to 12 years."

Philo Dellano, who is a managing partner at the PNB Immigration, a law firm in Jakarta, said that if found guilty, Blue will probably be deported. While speaking to the media outlet, Dellano said, "She is being detained by the police, which means they can proceed to prosecute her."

"But in my opinion, if there is an 'invisible hand' that requests that she be deported, she can be transferred to the nearest immigration office, from where she will be deported from Indonesia."