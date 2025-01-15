"1,057 Men In 12 Hours": OnlyFans Star Claims World Record For Controversial Stunt, Says She's "Fine"

OnlyFans model Bonnie Blue, known for her provocative statements, has made a shocking claim that has left the internet in disbelief. The 25-year-old adult content creator revealed that she allegedly slept with 1,057 men in 12 hours, surpassing the previous world record held by adult film star Lisa Sparks, who had sex with 919 men in one day. In an Instagram video, Ms Blue shared her candid thoughts on the experience, expressing that she's "doing fine" after the encounters.

"I'm fine, I just feel like I've had a heavy day in the bedroom. Which is exactly what I've had. I think if it continued how it did for the first of 3-4 hours, I would have struggled," she said in the video. In another TikTok clip, she provided a detailed account of her recent experience, claiming that her skin looks better after the encounter.

"Over 1000 men in a day! thank you to all the barely legal, barely breathing & the husbands," the video was captioned on her Instagram account.

Watch the video here:

The claim has drawn significant scepticism, especially from medical professionals who have raised concerns about its feasibility and the potential health risks involved. Despite critics questioning the claim, Ms Blue maintains that the numbers are accurate.

"Sex, at its core, is a physically demanding activity that engages various muscles, the cardiovascular system, and the release of endorphins. Done in moderation, it's akin to a rewarding workout — promoting stress relief, cardiovascular health, and emotional bonding. However, when pushed to extremes, like a 24-hour sexual marathon, the physical and physiological toll can be severe," Sydney medical practitioner Dr Turner told news.com.au.

The revelation has also sparked intense debate and raised eyebrows among her followers on social media. Many expressed concern and disappointment, with one user commenting, "I honestly don't know why you feel the need to do this. It's so sad." Another commented, "Are you proud of your 'achievement'?"

Others accused her of glamorising the sex industry and potentially influencing younger generations. A third user wrote, "Round of applause for what?!!! For ruining so many of future generations thinking s**t like this is cool or an easy way to get famous."

In the past, the adult star has faced backlash on social media for her controversial statements, including claims of sleeping with 18-year-olds and suggesting that men should cheat on their wives. Notably, Ms Blue's stunt comes shortly after Lily Phillips, 23, made headlines last October for having sex with over 100 men in a single day.

Who is Bonnie Blue?

Bonnie Blue is a 25-year-old adult content creator from Stapleford, Nottinghamshire. Before entering the adult industry, she worked in recruitment and was also married. However, her career took a significant turn when she started working as a webcam model and later transitioned to the OnlyFans platform. Her decision proved to be lucrative, as her earnings on the platform far exceeded her expectations. Today, she claims to earn 750,000 pounds per month from her online activity, which includes posting adult content on OnlyFans.