Australian Influencer Gifts Ex-Boyfriend Car Worth Rs 2 Crore

Anna Paul buys Glen Thompson an insanely expensive car.

Renowned Australian influencer and OnlyFans star Anna Paul has left her fans astounded with a jaw-dropping gesture towards her ex-boyfriend, according to PerthNow.

The 24-year-old TikTok sensation decided to go above and beyond by gifting her former partner, Glen Thompson, a lavish present worth 400,000 Australian dollars (Rs 2,1761,544), as per the newsportal.

Sharing the heartwarming moment on both TikTok and Instagram, the Gold Coast-based influencer detailed the unique surprise she had in store for Thompson. The grand reveal took place during a family dinner attended by both Paul's and Thompson's families. Paul strategically parked the coveted gift, a Nissan Skyline GT-R R33, next to her own iconic white Jeep in a parking garage.

The entire episode was shared with the caption, "Worlds best ex girlfriend, I got him with his dream car. No one deserves it more than Glen."

After enjoying their meal, Paul subtly drew Thompson's attention to her Jeep's new wrap, hoping he would notice the impressive vehicle parked beside it. With casual nonchalance, she inquired, "You like this one?" To her delight, Thompson's response was affirmative, declaring, "This one's even better."

The climax of the surprise unfolded as Paul handed over the keys to the Nissan Skyline GT-R R33, leaving Thompson in disbelief. Overwhelmed with emotion, Thompson couldn't hold back tears as he stepped into his new ride. The heartfelt moment culminated in a touching embrace between the ex-couples, marking a truly unexpected and memorable event in their relationship.