Bombay Shaving Founder Shares Emotional Moment As His Father Visits His New Office Premises

Shantanu Deshpande, founder of Bombay Shaving Company, recently shared an emotional and personal moment that connected with many people online. In a simple yet meaningful post, he showed how life had come full circle for him through a visit from his father to the company's new office.

Shantanu Deshpande shared a heartwarming video on Instagram of his father touring his new office premises. In the video, his father is seen calmly observing the employees at work in different parts of the office, with curiosity and interest clearly visible on his face.

Along with the video, Shantanu also wrote an emotional message sharing his childhood memories. He recounted how visiting his father's office as a child was a very special and exciting experience for him, where he saw large computers, important meetings, and intelligent people.

He said that he was always impressed by his father and the people he worked with, even though he didn't fully understand their work, but that work always meant a lot to him.

Watch Video Here:

He also spoke about how responsibilities have changed over time. Shantanu said that today, his father visits his office with the same innocent curiosity. He also shared that his father was eager to learn about topics like D2C, performance marketing, design, insights, quick commerce economics, and AI, and seemed quite happy to see the new office.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users loved the reaction of the founder's father in the video. One user commented, "Videos like this make me so emotional always."

Another user noted, "Wow so inspiring."

"Such wholesome video and the caption," added a third user.