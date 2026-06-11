Blinkit Returns Chocolate Results For Typing Gibberish Like Toddlers, Customers Call It 'Terrifying'

Quick-commerce platform Blinkit is facing backlash after users discovered that typing random, toddler-like gibberish into its search bar triggers the display of chocolates and candies rather than an empty result. In a now-viral social media post, a user named Prem Soni first highlighted the issue, claiming that he was trying to trick his toddler into believing that the platform was all out of chocolates.

Soni said he typed gibberish in the search bar, as a toddler would do, only to stumble upon an array of chocolate-related results. Soni described the incident as "lowkey terrifying", where the algorithm appeared to intentionally target children.

"Blinkit knows when your toddler has your phone, and it's lowkey terrifying. I was trying to trick my toddler that chocolates were out of stock, so I typed gibberish (the way a toddler would) into the search," Soni wrote on X (formerly Twitter), whilst sharing a screenshot of the Blinkit search page where the results were populated with popular chocolate brands like Gems, Perk, Munch and Milkybar among others.

"Look at the exact products the app served up as a fallback," he added.

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'Dark Pattern?'

As of the last update, the post had garnered over 6 lakh views and hundreds of comments from social media users confirming that the app indeed displayed chocolates. Many questioned if this was a new dark pattern from the leading quick-commerce player.

"It's true, what the hell Blinkit," said one user, while another added: "I tried. This is actually true. The lengths they would go to."

A third commented: "This might be the most terrifying evil thing I might have seen in this capitalist hell. Did I just uncover a dark pattern @letsblinkit?"

A fourth said: "Blinkit search is genius UX. Also, low-key creepy. Type gibberish like gkhfjdks, and it shows you all the chocolates. Blinkit saw a toddler. I just wanted to find my existence, though."