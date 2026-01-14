Bizarre "Child Support" Dispute Over Kittens Goes Viral, Bengaluru Police Intervenes

An unusual cat 'custody' dispute between neighbours in Bengaluru ended peacefully after police intervened. Details of the case were shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named Yasir Mushtaq. The user revealed that the police officers in Seshadripuram were recently called to handle a neighbourhood argument that had nothing to do with the people involved. It was about their pets.

The conflict began when a resident's male cat impregnated a neighbour's female cat. After the female cat gave birth to a litter of four kittens, the situation escalated.

The owners of the female cat reportedly took the newborns to their neighbour's house, demanding they take over. They claimed that since the neighbour owned the "father," they should be responsible for raising the kittens.

This demand led to a loud and heated argument between the two families, and someone called the police.

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See the video here:

Police Mediate Unusual ‘Cat Custody' Dispute in Bengaluru



Bengaluru



In one of the more unusual interventions for the city's patrol units, officers from the Seshadripuram Police Station in #Bengaluru were called to settle a neighborhood dispute triggered not by humans, but by… pic.twitter.com/F3FH27euYE — Yasir Mushtaq (@path2shah) April 13, 2026

The officers acted as mediators and calmed both sides down. To settle the matter, they suggested neither family would be forced to keep the kittens.

They arranged for a neutral third party to take the kittens in.

Both families agreed to the deal, and the kittens were moved to their new home, successfully ending one of the city's more unusual domestic calls.

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Social Media Reaction

"How the mother cat has allowed its kittens to be taken away. The owner of the mother cat should have taken responsibility of kittens," one user wrote in the comment section.

"How did they separate the kittens from the mother? Should have waited for 4 weeks to give them away. Both Cats are responsible so they could've been kept for two weeks each," a second user wrote.

"Why the cats or dogs not neutered in India. Why is it not mandatory. With so many pet lovers Govt. Should think of yearly licence fee and insurance with mandatory rules to follow," a third user chimed in.