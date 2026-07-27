Bison Rams SUV, Punctures Tyre During Frightening Encounter At Yellowstone National Park

A tense wildlife encounter at Yellowstone National Park has gone viral after a massive bull bison rammed into an SUV and punctured one of its tyres while traffic was at a standstill. The dramatic incident was captured on video by TikTok user Tonya Names, whose footage has been widely shared online.

According to the video, traffic had slowed as a large bull bison wandered between a line of vehicles, a common occurrence in Yellowstone, where wildlife often has the right of way. As drivers waited patiently, one SUV reportedly crept forward before stopping again. Tonya said she had just begun rolling up her window as her own vehicle slowly approached the SUV ahead when the unexpected happened.

Without warning, the enormous bison lowered its head and lunged toward the vehicle.

The animal drove one of its horns directly into the SUV's front passenger-side tyre, puncturing it almost instantly. The video even captures the unmistakable sound of air rushing out of the damaged tyre as stunned tourists looked on.

After the impact, the bison calmly walked away, leaving the SUV with a flat tyre. The vehicle later pulled over to assess the damage. It remains unclear how many people were inside the SUV or whether anyone was injured.

Watch the video here:

The latest incident comes just days after another alarming encounter involving a bull bison in Yellowstone. A 65-year-old man, Carl McDaniel, was reportedly charged by a bison weighing around 2,000 pounds (about 900 kilograms). He later said the animal had not appeared aggressive until it suddenly singled him out, rammed him and tossed him into the air.

Earlier, in late June, a 12-year-old child was injured by a bison near the Mud Volcano area, north of Fishing Bridge, and was taken to hospital.

Why Bisons Can Be Dangerous

Although they may appear calm, bison are among Yellowstone's most dangerous wild animals. They can run significantly faster than humans and may charge if they feel threatened or if visitors get too close. Park officials advise visitors to stay at least 25 yards (23 metres) away from bison and other large wildlife, warning that getting too close can result in severe injuries or even death.