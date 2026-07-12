Tourist Injured After Bison Tosses Him 8 Feet Into The Air At Yellowstone Park

A tourist was seriously injured after a bull bison charged at him and tossed him about eight feet into the air at Yellowstone National Park in the US on Friday evening. The incident took place at the Bridge Bay Campground, located south of Fishing Bridge, where the animal had reportedly been behaving aggressively and charging at both people and vehicles.

The man was walking with his young grandson when the attack unfolded. According to Mike MacLeod, a professional photographer from Bozeman, Montana, the pair had been keeping a safe distance, around 100 yards, from the bison. MacLeod, who witnessed the incident, said the animal had already charged at a group of children who were taking photographs. The children managed to move out of its path, while campers began warning others as the bison ran through the area.

The animal later stopped to roll in a patch of dirt, a common behaviour among bison, and appeared to calm down. Believing the danger had passed, the grandfather and grandson paused briefly to take photographs before moving behind a group of trees as the bison got back on its feet. Moments later, a white pickup truck drove past, apparently triggering the animal once again. Instead of continuing after the vehicle, the bison turned toward the trees where the grandfather and grandson had taken cover.

The boy managed to escape, but the older man was chased around the trees. The bison eventually caught up with him, hooked him with one of its horns and flung him high into the air before he landed heavily on the ground.

Witnesses said the bison remained standing over the injured man, appearing agitated. Fearing another attack, MacLeod and several bystanders shouted and ran towards the animal to distract it. Their actions succeeded in driving the bison away, allowing others to reach the injured tourist.

Emergency medical personnel from Yellowstone National Park arrived shortly afterwards and took the man for treatment. According to his grandson, he suffered serious injuries and remains in critical condition.

The National Park Service repeatedly warns visitors that bison are wild, unpredictable animals capable of weighing up to 2,000 pounds and running up to three times faster than humans. Park officials advise visitors to stay at least 25 yards (23 metres) away from bison and other large wildlife, warning that getting too close can result in severe injuries or even death.