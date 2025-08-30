<i>Bhai Bhai</i> Or BBC? The Misinformation Surrounding The Viral Pakistani Flood Reporter

A few days ago a video featuring Pakistani journalist Mehrunnisa reporting on flood situations in Lahore went viral, with her mic displaying the logo BBC Urdu News Punjab TV. However, it was soon revealed that the "BBC" in question actually stands for Bhai Bhai Channel, a digital media company operating in Pakistan, according to Pakistani news channel Dawn.

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) quickly issued a statement clarifying that they have no affiliation with the organisation or its reporters. The BBC warned audiences to be cautious of impostors and advised verifying content on their official platforms before trusting it.

"It has come to our attention that a digital media company called BBC Urdu News Punjab TV is operating in Pakistan using the BBC's name," their statement, originally in Urdu, read. "The BBC has no connection with this organisation or its reporters, and this organisation has not been authorised to use the BBC's name in this manner. We request BBC audiences to verify the presence of any content published under the BBC's name on the BBC's official platforms before trusting it."

According to Pakistani news channel Dawn, Mehrunnisa wasn't about to back down. In another viral clip, she confidently addressed the allegations: "They say we copied BBC. But their BBC stands for British Broadcasting Corporation, and our BBC stands for... Bhai Bhai Channel." Delivered, of course, in the same baby voice that launched her into the spotlight.